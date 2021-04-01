GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,871,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,757. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

