Glencore (LON:GLEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $230.21

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 230.21 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 289.15 ($3.78). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 284.25 ($3.71), with a volume of 22,806,338 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269.11 ($3.52).

Get Glencore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The company has a market capitalization of £37.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.