Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

TMUS stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

