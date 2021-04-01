Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

