Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $228.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.46 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.