Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

