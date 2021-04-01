Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Global Medical REIT worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $683.94 million, a P/E ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

