Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

GPN stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.11. 30,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,965. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.40. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,319,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

