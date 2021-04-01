Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading Up 31% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $198,380.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00644389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

