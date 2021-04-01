Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LNGR opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $29.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 499,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

