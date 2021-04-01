GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GMS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 283,837 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GMS by 1,318.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 20.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 99,782 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,737. GMS has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

