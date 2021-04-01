GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0439 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $420,597.71 and $925.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011637 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

