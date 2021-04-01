Golem Trading Up 41.6% Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Golem has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $643.45 million and approximately $39.88 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

