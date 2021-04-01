good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGBF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 155,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Get good natured Products alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGBF. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.