Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Buys $24,756.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 6,189 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $24,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

