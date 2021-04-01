Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

