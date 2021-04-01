Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 149,645 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $14.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

