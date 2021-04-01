Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,152 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $115,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

GDOT stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,186. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

