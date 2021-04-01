Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPRE. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of GPRE opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

