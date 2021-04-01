Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $47.25 target price on the stock.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

