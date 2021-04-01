Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 96,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $581.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock valued at $542,790. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

