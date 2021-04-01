Gregory Collier Acquires 319,148 Shares of Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) Stock

Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) insider Gregory Collier purchased 319,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,191.48 ($4,169.69).

LON:CCAP opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.70. Conduity Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

About Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L)

Conduity Capital Plc provides products and services based on Feng Shui and the associated Emperor Star astrology in Singapore. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, aura readings, and business talks and seminars for large corporations. The company also offers tarot cards readings, and an online dating service using Feng Shui principles.

