Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 2.7%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares were down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.17. Approximately 7,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,188,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Groupon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.