Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

GES stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GES. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

