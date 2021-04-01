Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Shares of WLTW opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $236.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

