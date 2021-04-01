Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,527,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NI. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

