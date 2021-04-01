Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

CTLT opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,018. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

