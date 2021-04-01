Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 66,207 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $263.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $264.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

