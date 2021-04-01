Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.36% of Guidewire Software worth $470,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $85,490.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $283,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,482. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $102.94. 7,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,354. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -260.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

