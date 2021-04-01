GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $75.18 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. GXChain has a market capitalization of $75.18 million and $16.70 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001383 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,113,787 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.