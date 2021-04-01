H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Sells $1,235,824.37 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00.

NYSE FUL opened at $62.91 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

