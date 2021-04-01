Hacken Token (HAI) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.06 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $76.30 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 73% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00389174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.96 or 0.00815084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00048251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,199,130 tokens. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub.

