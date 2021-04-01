Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,661 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

