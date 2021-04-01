Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) by 472.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Harbor Custom Development were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

In related news, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

