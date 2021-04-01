Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Up 89.4% in March

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCDI. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,160 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

