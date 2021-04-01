Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.29. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 23,339 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 171.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after buying an additional 427,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

