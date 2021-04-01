HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,966,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DHT by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

