HC Wainwright Increases Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $5.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.60 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $613.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

