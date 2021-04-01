HC Wainwright Increases Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $65.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $43.39 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,003,751.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,826,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

