HC Wainwright Lowers BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $175.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 305.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.