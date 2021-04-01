HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.60 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.42 on Monday. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The firm has a market cap of $244.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 2.78.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

