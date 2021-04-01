Head-To-Head Review: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $317.18 million 8.56 -$19.90 million $0.42 86.69 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.47 $120.89 million $0.56 43.73

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -23.18% 3.25% 1.70% Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67 Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 37.73%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. has a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

