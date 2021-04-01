HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Cut to $85.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HQY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.64.

HQY opened at $68.00 on Monday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.27, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,266 shares of company stock worth $18,602,792 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,503,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

