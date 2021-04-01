Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Helen of Troy worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,910,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,823,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,886. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.46. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $121.72 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

