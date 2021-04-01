HelloGold Market Cap Reaches $446,753.19 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One HelloGold token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HelloGold has a market cap of $446,753.19 and approximately $1,405.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00052067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.00650087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00026038 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io.

HelloGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.