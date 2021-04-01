Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €94.53 ($111.22).

HEN3 stock opened at €95.86 ($112.78) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

