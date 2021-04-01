Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HFWA. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

