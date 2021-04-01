HeroNode (HER) Reaches Market Cap of $427,029.83

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $427,029.83 and $38.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 141.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00051523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.81 or 0.00643199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

