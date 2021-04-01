Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 234.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,821 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

