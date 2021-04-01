Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 275,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 229,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

